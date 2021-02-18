Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Reacts to the Internet's Obsession With Her "Neck Acting"

Shonda Rhimes' new Netflix series Bridgerton is known for many things: scandal, seriously steamy sex scenes, and of course, neck acting.
At least, that last one is true for actress Phoebe Dynevor's portrayal of Daphne Bridgerton, the eligible bachelorette who, according to the internet, expresses nearly all of her emotions through her neck.
Commenting on a video clip of Bridgerton in which Phoebe's neck is working particularly hard, one fan wrote on Twitter, "phoebe's neck acting was one of the reasons why she's my fave actress from the show."
Another user tweeted, "I've spent quite a bit of time today thinking about how expressive Phoebe Dynevor's neck is in #Bridgerton, so there's that.."
The actress has also been compared to period piece-loving star Keira Knightley, who many have noted prefers "mouth acting" to neck acting.
Now, the Bridgerton star has weighed in on the whole neck acting thing, and given an explanation for why her neck deserves its own Emmy.
In an interview for L'Officiel's February digital cover, Phoebe said she "didn't even know" she was neck acting until it was pointed out by her sister.
The Younger alum added, "I think with the corset—and my need to express Daphne's anxiety—there was a lot of sort of tense neck action."
This body language also helped clue the audience into how Daphne was really feeling, she said.
"It was about displaying two different emotions," Phoebe explained, "and not making her feel like this sort of Disney princess—that everything's great, because she's scared and vulnerable underneath all of that wide-eyed naiveté."
Given the enormous success of Bridgerton, and Phoebe's breakout role in it, maybe it's time other stars tried out this method.