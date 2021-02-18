Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Reacts to the Internet's Obsession With Her "Neck Acting"

Watch : "Bridgerton" Earns 2 SAG Award Noms After Globes Shutout

Shonda Rhimes' new Netflix series Bridgerton is known for many things: scandal, seriously steamy sex scenes, and of course, neck acting.

At least, that last one is true for actress Phoebe Dynevor's portrayal of Daphne Bridgerton, the eligible bachelorette who, according to the internet, expresses nearly all of her emotions through her neck.

Commenting on a video clip of Bridgerton in which Phoebe's neck is working particularly hard, one fan wrote on Twitter, "phoebe's neck acting was one of the reasons why she's my fave actress from the show."

Another user tweeted, "I've spent quite a bit of time today thinking about how expressive Phoebe Dynevor's neck is in #Bridgerton, so there's that.."

The actress has also been compared to period piece-loving star Keira Knightley, who many have noted prefers "mouth acting" to neck acting.

Now, the Bridgerton star has weighed in on the whole neck acting thing, and given an explanation for why her neck deserves its own Emmy.