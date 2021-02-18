Inside Bella Thorne and Former Disney Co-Star Zendaya's Past Feud and Friendship

Watch : Bella Thorne Spills on Her Dating Life

Bella Thorne and Zendaya weren't always friends.

Between 2010 and 2013, the then-teenage stars played BFFs on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up!. But behind the scenes, things were shaken up for real between the actresses, Bella, 23, recalled to Us Weekly, in comments published on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

"It's like we said [in] a couple interviews when we were younger, how we explained how in the first season we weren't friends and it took us those other two seasons of becoming so close," she said. "[It was hard] not having someone pitted against you [before] and then all of a sudden, now everyone is pitting you against each other. That fed into our heads. It made us not [be] friends in that first season."

However, the actress and "SFB" singer said that she and Zendaya worked things out in a "beautiful talk in the middle of a sound stage" as they filmed an episode of the Disney Channel series Good Luck Charlie in 2011. Bella told Us Weekly, "We were really able to put our cards out on the table and understanding each other."

Zendaya, 24, and Disney have not commented on Bella's remarks, which echo comments she made in an interview with preteen and teen outlet J-14 in 2015.

"Zendaya and I were put in a very unfortunate position where we were kind of forced to compete against each other [during Shake It Up], which made the whole first season of the show just very awkward for us," Bella said at the time. "We wanted to love each other, but yet we were constantly being put against each other. It was, ‘Who's better at this?' and ‘Who's better at that?'"