She's Creepy and Kooky: Wednesday Addams Is Getting the Tim Burton Treatment at Netflix

She's creepy, kooky and taking center stage.
On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Netflix confirmed that Tim Burton's live-action coming-of-age comedy centering around Wednesday Addams has been given an eight-episode order. The upcoming series, aptly titled Wednesday, follows Morticia and Gomez Addams' death-obsessed daughter as she attends the peculiar Nevermore Academy.
Netflix further described the series: "Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago—all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body."
Wednesday, which has been described by Netflix's Original Series Director Teddy Biaselli as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery," will be Burton's directorial debut for television. Burton is best known for directing Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman, Corpse Bride and many more films.
In addition to Burton, showrunners and writers Al Gough and Miles Millar will executive produce Wednesday.
"When we first heard Al Gough and Miles Millar's pitch for Wednesday we were struck, like an arrow from a crossbow, right in our hearts. They nailed the tone, the spirit and the characters, but gave us a fresh way into this story," Biaselli noted before adding, "We then got the call that visionary director and lifelong Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series."
Biaselli went on to praise Burton for "telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz, and Batman."
The character Wednesday Addams was first introduced, but unnamed, by cartoonist Charles Addams in The New Yorker in 1938. By the 1964 television series, the budding goth icon was given the name Wednesday. Several people have portrayed the macabre Addams kid, including Lisa Loring, Christina Ricci and Chloë Grace Moretz.
We're certainly excited to see who steps into Wednesday's all-black ensemble next.
For a taste of what's to come, check out the new poster above.