She's Creepy and Kooky: Wednesday Addams Is Getting the Tim Burton Treatment at Netflix

She's creepy, kooky and taking center stage.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Netflix confirmed that Tim Burton's live-action coming-of-age comedy centering around Wednesday Addams has been given an eight-episode order. The upcoming series, aptly titled Wednesday, follows Morticia and Gomez Addams' death-obsessed daughter as she attends the peculiar Nevermore Academy.

Netflix further described the series: "Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago—all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body."

Wednesday, which has been described by Netflix's Original Series Director Teddy Biaselli as "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery," will be Burton's directorial debut for television. Burton is best known for directing Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman, Corpse Bride and many more films.