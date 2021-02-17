Why The Flash's Candice Patton is “Fighting the Good Fight” For Black Representation in Hollywood

Watch : Candice Patton Wants Inclusivity in Television: Ones to Watch

Candice Patton is fighting against injustices both on and offscreen.

The actress, who portrays reporter Iris West on The CW's The Flash, feels proud to embody a character that is always "fighting for what's right."

In her real life, Candice is using her platform to speak out for better representation for Black women in Hollywood. "I've never been a person who could keep my mouth shut for too long, especially when it comes to injustice," she tells E! News for our "Ones to Watch" series during Black History Month.

She says she wants to create change in the entertainment industry, even when it feels "unsafe" to "push" for inclusivity.

Her role, which was originally white in the comic books, was reimagined as an African American woman for the small screen. But, Candice explains, it's not good enough to simply cast a non-white actor if you really want to make a difference.