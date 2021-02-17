WATCH LIVE NOW

Behind the Scenes at the NYFW Black in Fashion Council Showroom
Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard are expecting their first child, E! News has confirmed.

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is going to be a mom.

The 31-year-old real estate agent is pregnant with her and her millionaire businessman husband Christian Richard's first child together, a source close to Quinn confirmed to E! News on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Quinn is more than half way through her pregnancy, another source close to her shared.

Quinn, a self-professed Selling Sunset "villain," and Richard, 41, have not revealed the sex of their baby or the reality star's due date. Their new addition will join the other babies in their lives, their two terrier dogs.

In an interview with U.K. newspaper Metro in August 2020, Quinn expressed her desire to have children. "I absolutely love kids," she said. "I want two, I would love two boys. I can't even imagine like trying to tame a little Christine."

"I always wanted two little boys just because I'm actually like quite a tomboy myself," she added. "I grew up playing sports, I love cars and I fly airplanes. I love all the boys stuff, I always have. I was really athletic growing up. I ride horses." 

The pair wed in Downtown Los Angeles in December 2019.

Quinn wore a black wedding dress and parts of the event aired on the show's season three finale.

Before the wedding, Quinn said she felt ill and her co-stars at the time speculated that she might be pregnant, which she denied. In July 2020, she said in an Instagram Live interview with Irish website Goss.ie, "I was really, really sick on my wedding day. I actually had what I now know is corona[virus]."

