Why RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Calls Herself "the Tom Brady of Housewives"

Teresa Giudice has been through a lot on camera.
The mom of four is the only remaining original cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and E! News caught up with her before the Bravo show's 11th season premieres tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 17.
"When I first started the show, I did it for fun," Teresa told Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester. "Season one and two were fun. And after that, season three on...family came on, then the whole legal stuff, then I lost my mom, then I lost my dad."
Suffice to say, "I haven't had fun on the show," in a while, the 48-year-old reality TV star added. "Very tough. I'm the Tom Brady of Housewives."
But how much longer can Teresa keep playing? "I can't really answer that right now," she said.
In the meantime, hopefully season 11 shows a happier side to Teresa's life. Regardless, there's no doubt that New Jersey O.G. will be involved in her fair share of drama. One trailer even previews her getting into a shocking fight with her brother Joe Gorga and her sister-in-law and co-star Melissa Gorga over none other than her ex-husband Joe Giudice.
Joe and Teresa finalized their divorce in Sept. 2020 and he now lives abroad following his prison sentence and deportation, but Teresa told E! News that she'll "of course" always have his back.
"He's a great dad," Teresa added. "He's the father of my daughters...They adore their father. And you know, being deported was a hard thing for them to go through. Some of my daughters went through therapy. I was there for them, I went through it with them and they're all doing amazing."
The girls—Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana—are even supportive of Teresa getting back in the dating game, which led to her meeting her new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas.
"They do like him, which I'm grateful for," the RHONJ star said. "I would never bring anyone around my daughters that wasn't amazing."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Catch up on RHONJ on Peacock any time.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)