TikTok's Addison Rae Responds to Critical Comments About Her Body

In a candid new interview, TikTok superstar Addison Rae talked about the most hurtful comments she gets on social media.

The former Louisiana State University student, who is the highest paid content creator on TikTok, opened up to Glamour UK about her whirlwind social media success. The 20 year old, who created a TikTok less than two years ago, shared that while she's found a way to "continue entertaining and performing" thanks to the platform, it also means having to deal with harsh comments from followers, which she told the outlet can be "triggering" for her.

"I am 20 and my body is constantly changing, but people have this high standard around body image and say, ‘Oh, you have to look like this to look great or to look hot or to be cool or to be pretty,'" she shared. "For me, a lot of people have said, ‘Oh I love how comfortable she is and she doesn't look like the beauty standard.' It's a backhanded compliment sometimes because people will be like, ‘I'm so glad she's confident that she doesn't look perfect."'