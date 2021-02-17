Paris HiltonFashion WeekBlack History MonthBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

E! Staff Pick the Best Keeping Up With the Kardashians Episodes Ever

By Brett Malec Feb 17, 2021 7:31 PMTags
TVReality TVKim KardashianKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsNBCU
MAR. 18, 8PM
Watch: "KUWTK" Final Season Begins This March on E!

Nineteen seasons, countless iconic moments.

In honor of Keeping Up With the Kardashians' 20th and final season premiering on E! next month, we're taking a look back at some of the best episodes ever with a special curated playlist. Launching today (Feb. 17) on E!'s app and online, our "Ultimate Insider's Guide to KUWTK" counts down 20 of our favorite Kardashians episodes ever.

We're talking epic family fights, baby births, surprise engagements, ugly crying and so much more.

From Kim Kardashian losing her diamond earring in the ocean in Bora Bora (causing Kourtney Kardashian to utter the iconic words "Kim, there's people that are dying) to Khloe reporting to jail all while Kim is taking selfies with an actual digital camera (remember life before iPhones?), we've got them all for your viewing pleasure.

Check out some of our all-time favorite Keeping Up With the Kardashians moments in the photo gallery below.

photos
The Kardashian-Jenners Through the Years

Then, watch and enjoy all 20 of our picks for most iconic KUWTK episodes ever online or on the E! app before season 20 premieres on Mar. 18.

Happy binging, Dolls!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Thursday, Mar. 18 at 8 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Demi Lovato Suffered 3 Strokes and a Heart Attack After Overdose

2
Exclusive

Why Clare Crawley “Finally Caved” and Reunited With Dale Moss

3

Dubai's Princess Latifa Says in Secret Video She's Being Held Hostage

E!
"Kardashian Civil War" (207)

In season two, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney get into a huge fight that culminates with Kim swinging her purse at her sisters and yelling, "Don't be f--king rude!" All that drama over Kim's new Bentley? Iconic.

E!
"Kardashian Family Vacation" (208)

Fans were introduced to Kim's crying face in the second season during the family's trip to Breckenridge.

E!
"Free Khloe" (301)

In the season three premiere, Khloe reports to jail over her DUI, but Kim is too busy taking selfies with an actual camera. "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail," Kris famously said. Epic and hilarious.

E!
"Getting to Know You" (611)

Arguably the most memorable KUWTK moment ever, Kim looses her diamond earring after Kris Humphries throws her into the ocean in Bora Bora. Were more iconic words ever spoken than Kourtney's, "Kim, there's people that are dying," as Kim sobbed over her lost jewelry? Luckily, Kim's earring was eventually found.

E!
"The Dominican Republic Part 2" (707)

During their trip to the Dominican Republic, Kris wakes up with a shocking allergic reaction that leaves her lips "a mess." This mental image is burned into our brains forever.

E!
"The Royal Treatment" (710)

Scott officially became a lord during a trip to London in season seven and he's been Lord Disick ever since.

E!
"Kris' Mother-in-Law" (812)

Scott's Todd Kraines prank on Kris spanned multiple episodes, but the hilarious, ongoing prank calls finally ended in season eight. "Auntie Kris, it's me, it's Todd Kraines," should be on a pillow.

E!
"A Surprise Engagement Part 2" (905)

In season nine, the Kardashians flew to San Francisco to watch Kanye West ask Kim to marry him in a surprise engagement party.

E!
"Photo Shoot Dispute" (1501)

The annual family Christmas card photo shoot lead to one of Kim and Kourtney's most epic fights. "She's the least exciting to look at!" Kim famously said.

Catch up on KUWTK on Peacock any time.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Demi Lovato Suffered 3 Strokes and a Heart Attack After Overdose

2
Exclusive

Why Clare Crawley “Finally Caved” and Reunited With Dale Moss

3

Dubai's Princess Latifa Says in Secret Video She's Being Held Hostage

4

How Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Fell So Hard, So Fast

5

Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Carter Reum