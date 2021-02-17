Dubai's Princess Latifa Says in Secret Video She's Being Held Hostage in a "Jail Villa"

The allegedly missing daughter of Dubai's billionaire ruler appears in a secret video aired by the BBC, claiming she is being held hostage with no access to medical help.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum, whose father is UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, was last seen publicly in 2018 before she attempted to flee her native country on a yacht. Emirati forces raided the boat as it approached the coast of India and forcibly returned her to Dubai, she said in the BBC Panorama episode The Missing Princess: What Happened to Princess Latifa? that was broadcast on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

"I've been here ever since," the 35-year-old princess said. "I've been by myself, solitary confinement. No access to medical help. No trial, no charge. Nothing."

It is unclear when she recorded the videos, which she secretly sent to friends until she stopped replying to them. People lobbying for her release sent the footage to the press. Her father and the Dubai government have not responded to the videos or the program. The BBC reported that Dubai and the UAE have previously said Latifa is safe in the care of family.

"I'm a hostage and this villa has been converted into a jail. All the windows are barred shut," Latifa said in a video aired by the BBC. "I don't know when I'll be released and what the conditions will be like when I'm released. Every day, I'm worried about my safety and my life. I don't really know I'm going to survive the situation. The police threatened me that I'll be in prison my whole and I'll never see the sun again."