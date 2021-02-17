Watch the Explosive First Trailer for Emma Stone's Cruella

Watch : Emma Stone Is Pregnant!

Emma Stone is Cruella de Vil.

The Oscar winner has transformed into a younger version of the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain for her role in Disney's highly anticipated Cruella movie. On Wednesday, Feb. 17, the company dropped the first official trailer for the upcoming live-action film, which is set for release on May 28.

In the stylish sneak peek, viewers learn more about Cruella's earlier years in 1970s London and watch her go toe-to-toe with the Baroness (Emma Thompson).

"From the very beginning, I realized I saw the world very differently than everyone else," Stone says in the trailer. "That didn't sit well with some people, but I wasn't for everyone. I guess they were always scared that I would be...a psycho."

"But a new day brings new opportunities," she continues. "And I was ready to make a statement. How does the saying go? I am woman, hear me roar."