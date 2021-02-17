Meghan & HarryBlack History MonthFashion WeekBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Watch the Explosive First Trailer for Emma Stone's Cruella

Disney dropped the first trailer for Cruella featuring Emma Stone as the iconic villain. Scroll on to watch the jaw-dropping preview!

By Jess Cohen Feb 17, 2021 1:23 PMTags
MoviesDisneyEmma StoneCelebrities
Watch: Emma Stone Is Pregnant!

Emma Stone is Cruella de Vil.

The Oscar winner has transformed into a younger version of the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain for her role in Disney's highly anticipated Cruella movie. On Wednesday, Feb. 17, the company dropped the first official trailer for the upcoming live-action film, which is set for release on May 28.

In the stylish sneak peek, viewers learn more about Cruella's earlier years in 1970s London and watch her go toe-to-toe with the Baroness (Emma Thompson).

"From the very beginning, I realized I saw the world very differently than everyone else," Stone says in the trailer. "That didn't sit well with some people, but I wasn't for everyone. I guess they were always scared that I would be...a psycho."

"But a new day brings new opportunities," she continues. "And I was ready to make a statement. How does the saying go? I am woman, hear me roar."

photos
Emma Stone's Best Looks

One day before dropping the trailer, Disney released the first movie poster for the film, showing Stone with her character's signature black and white hair.

As fans may recall, Stone—who is currently pregnant with her first baby—previously teased the storyline of the standalone movie. "Since you're such huge Disney fans, we wanted to let you know a bit about the story," Stone told the crowd at Disney's D23 Expo convention in August 2019. "1970s set in London, it's punk rock."

Trending Stories

1

How Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Fell So Hard, So Fast

2

Dance Moms' Kevin Cosculluela Arrested for Alleged Abuse

3

Ashley Judd Shares Photos From Near-Fatal Injury & "Grueling" Rescue

Take a look at the video above to see the first trailer for Cruella!

Cruella is set for release on May 28.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

How Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Fell So Hard, So Fast

2

Dance Moms' Kevin Cosculluela Arrested for Alleged Abuse

3

Ashley Judd Shares Photos From Near-Fatal Injury & "Grueling" Rescue

4

Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Carter Reum

5

Kristen Wiig Subtly Reveals the Names of Her Twin Babies