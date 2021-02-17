Britney Spears Fans Carefully Study Her Hidden-Words Post After Documentary

Watch : Must-See Moments From "Framing Britney Spears"

Britney Spears' social media posts have taken on increased meaning for fans in light of the documentary about her conservatorship, and her most recent photo is no exception.

The 39-year-old pop star, who is known for sharing lighthearted dancing videos and silly messages, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 16 to post a photo of a Scrabble board that contained both real and made-up words.

In her caption, the "Stronger" performer encouraged fans to find the fake words but did not specify whether she was actually playing a game with anyone else. As board game fans know, making up your own words is typically a Scrabble no-no.

"Can you find a word that isn't actually a word ????" Britney wrote. "Sometimes it's fun to make ones up [winking-face-with-tongue and shrugging emojis] !!!!"

Naturally, this immediately led countless fans to suggest in the comments that the game board's words were intended to form a hidden meaning or offer clues about her well-being. Many of the fan comments appear to be light-hearted, although others expressed true concern for the "Circus" singer.