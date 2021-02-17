Kristen Wiig, Joaquin Phoenix and More to Present at 2021 Golden Globes

Watch : 2021 Golden Globes: "Bridgerton" & More Nomination Surprises

This year's Golden Globes will feature some familiar faces.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, dick clark productions and NBC announced the first round of presenters for the 2021 Golden Globes, and it's an impressive lineup.

Former Golden Globe nominees and winners Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo and Renee Zellweger will be among the star-studded group of presenters.

Phoenix and Zellweger were last year's Best Actor and Actress winners, while Awkwafina won Best Actress in a Comedy. Erivo and Wiig are previous nominees, as well.

At this time, it's unconfirmed whether or not the celebs will physically attend the ceremony, but Variety reported last week that producers asked presenters to appear in person at one of the two venues hosting the event. Variety added that presenters were told COVID-19 protocols will be enforced.

The outlet also said nominees will watch the show remotely.