How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes on TV and Online

The 2021 Golden Globes are nearly upon us!
The 78th annual ceremony will honor the best in film and television and kick off what's sure to be an awards season like no other. To make sure you're prepared, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the show, including how to watch, who's presenting, which projects scored the most nominations and more.
Details are still being ironed out, but here's what we know so far:
Who is hosting the Golden Globes?
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who emceed the Golden Globes in 2013, 2014 and 2015, are once again returning to host the star-studded awards show.
When are the 2021 Golden Globes and what time do they start?
Sunday, Feb. 28 is the big day, and E! is kicking off its coverage at 4 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. PST with Countdown to Live From E! at the Golden Globes, followed by Live From E! at the Golden Globes at 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST. The 2021 Golden Globe Awards then begin promptly at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST on NBC.
Where are the Golden Globes held?
For the first time in Globes history, the ceremony will take place in two separate locations. Fey will appear live from Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room in New York City while Poehler checks in from the Globes' traditional home at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. As for the nominees, they'll make virtual appearances from around the world.
How do you watch the Golden Globes?
The show will be aired on NBC, its accompanying app and website, as well as on streaming platforms like YouTube TV, Hulu+, AT&T TV Now, Sling TV, Locast and Fubo TV.
Who are the Golden Globes nominees?
Netflix leads in both film and television nominations, with Mank and The Crown scoring six nods each. Mank is followed by The Trial of the Chicago 7 with five noms, and The Father, Nomadland and Promising Young Woman with four apiece. On the TV side, Schitt's Creek follows The Crown with five nods, while Ozark and The Undoing each landed four. Check out the complete list of nominees here.
Who's presenting at the Golden Globes?
The full slate of presenters has yet to be announced, but Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger, Kevin Bacon, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas, Kyra Sedgwick, Susan Kelechi Watson, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Annie Mumolo are among the stars set to hand out awards. Spike Lee's children, Satchel and Jackson Lee, also landed roles in the show as this year's Golden Globe ambassadors.
Who votes for the Golden Globes?
Nominees and winners are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a non-profit organization comprised of approximately 90 journalists from 55 countries around the world.
Who is going to win at the Golden Globes?
You'll have to tune in to find out, but Norman Lear is being honored with Carol Burnett Award and Jane Fonda is accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award.