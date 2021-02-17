The Bachelor's Kit Keenan Reveals How She Rises Above "Toxicity" on Social Media

Watch : Cynthia Rowley Not Doing NYFW This Year: "It's Amazing"

Kit Keenan is ready for her next chapter!

The 21-year-old star and daughter of fashion designer Cynthia Rowley shocked fans on Monday, Feb. 15 when she decided to self-eliminate herself from Matt James' season of The Bachelor. Kit, who was in the running to be selected for a coveted hometown date with the 29-year-old lead, told him that she wasn't ready for marriage just yet.

"After our one-on-one, I said I could see myself falling in love with you, and I never thought I could let my guard down as much as I have with you," she shared with The Bachelor star. "I thought I would have the clarity I needed going into hometowns, but hometowns isn't a figure-it-out situation... You deserve someone who is 100 percent sure of you getting down on one knee tomorrow, and that's not me."

While Kit's appearance on the ABC dating show has garnered some mixed reviews, she's always remained true to herself.