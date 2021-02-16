The Bachelor's Demi Burnett Apologizes for Wearing Confederate Flag Jacket in Resurfaced Photo

Watch : Chris Harrison Steps Away & Bachelor Nation Reacts

Bachelor Nation star Demi Burnett is owning up to her past mistakes.

The Bachelor alum, who competed for Colton Underwood's heart in 2019 and later went on to try to find love on Bachelor in Paradise, took to Twitter to address a resurfaced photo that showed her wearing a jacket with a Confederate flag on it.

At this time, it's unclear when the 25-year-old star posed for the picture. However, Redditors pointed out the image was originally posted on her ex-boyfriend Slater Davis' Instagram Stories. The two made their relationship official around this time last year and broke up in June 2020 after four months of dating.

"F--k it. People are telling me I shouldn't say anything, I'm going to say something about this," Demi began her video, which she posted on Monday, Feb. 15. "So, there's been this picture that's been resurfaced of me wearing a jacket that had a Confederate flag on it. That jacket was given to me by my ex. His dad actually gave it to me, and I had no idea the weight that the Confederate flag held whenever I was wearing it."