Meghan & HarryBlack History MonthFashion WeekBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

100% of the Proceeds of This Adorable, Affordable Draper James Bracelet Benefit Girls Inc.

You'll want to buy one of these bracelets from Reese Witherspoon's brand for all of your friends.

By Carolin Lehmann Feb 16, 2021 10:57 PMTags
FashionReese WitherspoonLife/StyleShoppingCelebritiesShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-Comm: This Adorable, Affordable Draper James Bracelet Benefits Girls Inc.Draper James

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. The products shown are from a celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're all about products that give back to charity, but usually just a small percentage of the sales is actually donated. That's not the case with the bracelet below from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James line, though. A whopping 100% of its proceeds benefit Girls Inc. Nashville, a non-profit organization that empowers and inspires girls and young women.

Shop this affordable and adorable bracelet ahead!

read
Alisha Marie & Remi Cruz's Pretty Basic x Tarte Collection is Anything But Basic

Do Good Beaded Sisterhood Bracelet

This bracelet with brass and plastic beads reads "do good." Pick up one for you and all of your friends.

$24
Draper James

Up next, your To All The Boys: Always and Forever style guide is here!

Trending Stories

1

Rose Leslie Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Kit Harington

2

Salma Hayek Addresses Claim She Married for Money

3

Kristen Wiig Subtly Reveals the Names of Her Twin Babies

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Rose Leslie Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Kit Harington

2

Salma Hayek Addresses Claim She Married for Money

3

Kristen Wiig Subtly Reveals the Names of Her Twin Babies

4
Exclusive

Would Rachel Lindsay Replace Chris Harrison? She Says…

5

Ashley Judd Shares Photos From Near-Fatal Injury & "Grueling" Rescue