Allison Janney Says It's "Very Odd" Working on Mom Without Anna Faris

Anna Faris may be gone from Mom, but she hasn't been forgotten.
On Tuesday, Feb. 16's all-new The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Allison Janney revealed what it's been like filming the CBS comedy without her longtime co-star. While catching up with host Ellen DeGeneres, Janney made it clear that Faris has been missed during season eight.
"Yeah, it was very odd and she's very missed," the Oscar winner relayed. "Anna is missed and her character on the show is missed."
However, as Janney told DeGeneres, the Mom family fully supports Faris' decision to explore other opportunities. She added, "We're just happy that she's doing what she wants to do now, and we're happy even more so that we're able to still tell these stories about these great women in recovery and I think there are some really wonderful characters that have been established. And people love the show so, we're gonna keep telling the stories as long as we can."
As E! News readers well know, season eight of Mom marked the first season to not star Faris, who led the series opposite Janney between 2013 and 2020. Back in September, Faris revealed that she was leaving the Chuck Lorre-created comedy in order to pursue other projects.
"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," she said at the time. "I'm so thankful to [Chuck Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."
Currently, Faris hosts the Unqualified podcast. As for Mom, the show also stars Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner and Kristen Johnston. Not to mention, the show is currently up for three awards at the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards, including Best Comedy Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (for Fichtner) and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (for Pressly).
On Mom's three nominations, Janney said to DeGeneres, "The network shows tend to get pushed aside because there's so many great shows on all the other, you know. So, to get a nom in our eighth season and for Bill Fichtner and Jaime Pressly to get recognized, they're so wonderful and I'm really proud."
Catch Janney's full interview below.
Mom airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.