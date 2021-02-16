Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Shuts Down the "Greatest Athlete" Debate

Watch : Serena Williams Will Play U.S. Open Despite Coronavirus

Alexis Ohanian continues to be his wife's biggest fan.

During Serena Williams' Australian Open match (and ultimate win) against Simona Halep on Feb. 16, her husband of three years stood in the crowd wearing a white Nike T-shirt that reads "Greatest Female Athlete," with the word "Female" crossed out. A picture of the pro tennis player is displayed next to the words on the shirt.

After the match, the Reddit co-founder—who has made headlines for his sideline attire over the years—took to social media to post a photo of himself at his wife's game. "Onward," he wrote along with clapping emojis. "Thanks for helping pick my shirt, IG squad. If you want your own, ask @nike."

Alexis' shirt, which has since gone viral, comes amid the ongoing social media debate on who the greatest athlete of all time truly is. The internet conversation resurfaced after Tom Brady's Super Bowl LV win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.