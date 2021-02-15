Joe Biden's Presidents' Day "Swag" From His Family Is a Must-See

Watch : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

Joe Biden is dressed up and ready for Presidents' Day.

With his presidency officially in full swing, the 46th Commander-in-Chief got some help from his family when they gifted him some "swag" in honor of the holiday weekend. While Presidents' Day originated as a holiday honoring George Washington's birthday, it has since been considered a general celebration of the country's leaders over the years. Considering Biden is the newest member of that unique group, his loved ones made sure he was dressed up accordingly with a Camp David cap and leather jacket emblazoned with a "Joe Biden Commander in Chief" name tag and an Air Force One President of the United States patch.

"We bought him some swag since it's Presidents' Day weekend and he's 'literally' President," his granddaughter Naomi Biden, 27, tweeted on Sunday, Feb. 14. As a sweet added touch, the hat included his other equally important title on the back: "Pop." As Naomi joked in a tweet, "Just to make sure the job title doesn't get to his head..."