Joe Biden's Presidents' Day "Swag" From His Family Is a Must-See

Joe Biden is dressed up and ready for Presidents' Day.
With his presidency officially in full swing, the 46th Commander-in-Chief got some help from his family when they gifted him some "swag" in honor of the holiday weekend. While Presidents' Day originated as a holiday honoring George Washington's birthday, it has since been considered a general celebration of the country's leaders over the years. Considering Biden is the newest member of that unique group, his loved ones made sure he was dressed up accordingly with a Camp David cap and leather jacket emblazoned with a "Joe Biden Commander in Chief" name tag and an Air Force One President of the United States patch.
"We bought him some swag since it's Presidents' Day weekend and he's 'literally' President," his granddaughter Naomi Biden, 27, tweeted on Sunday, Feb. 14. As a sweet added touch, the hat included his other equally important title on the back: "Pop." As Naomi joked in a tweet, "Just to make sure the job title doesn't get to his head..."
For the first time in his president, Joe spent the weekend at Camp David with his family, where he appeared to have some fun, according to Naomi's Instagram. On Saturday, she shared a snap of herself and her grandfather battling each other in a game of Mario Kart.
"Secret Service made an exception and let him drive himself!" she quipped on the post. "A little rusty but he still won (barely)."
The president did not let Valentine's Day pass by without celebrating his other half, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. "The love of my life and the life of my love," an Instagram post from the official POTUS account read. "Happy Valentine's Day, Jilly." Ahead of the holiday weekend, Jill shared a photo of hearts bearing words like "kindness," "healing" and "compassion" decorating the north lawn of the White House.
"I just wanted some joy," she told CSPAN of the lawn decor. "With the pandemic, just everybody's feeling a little down. So, it's just a little joy. A little hope. That's all."