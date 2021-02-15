Meghan & HarryBlack History MonthFashion WeekBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Lauren Conrad's Unfiltered Valentine's Day Tribute Is the Epitome of Quarantine Life

Lauren Conrad's Valentine's Day tribute to her husband, William Tell, gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at life for the family of four. Keep scrolling for the reality star's sweetly candid message.

While life has been lacking in photo ops, there's been no shortage of love for Lauren Conrad

In honor of Valentine's Day, the fashion designer and former reality star took to Instagram late Sunday, Feb. 14, with a photo in honor of her husband William Tell. The picture featured the musician with their sons during bath time while Conrad captured the moment. While some stars updated their social media feeds with glossy portraits for the holiday, Conrad's was a candid behind-the-scenes look at everyday life as a family of four amid the coronavirus pandemic

"Happy Valentine's Day!! This is honestly the only photo we took together this entire year," she captioned the photo. "William hates photos, but I love him." In September 2020, the couple celebrated six years of marriage. Commemorating the milestone, Conrad wrote to her husband, "I love you with all of my heart."

Less than a year earlier, they welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Charlie Wolf Tell. In July 2017, they first became parents with the birth of their now-3-year-old son, Liam James Tell

While the 35-year-old The Hills alum is typically private when it comes to her personal life, she does share family moments publicly from time to time, including their adorable 2020 holiday card and snapshots from birthdays and family trips. 

For more Valentine's Day tributes from your favorite celebrity couples, just keep scrolling!

Kendall Jenner/Instagram
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker

The model included a white heart with the photo of herself and the 2020 NBA All-Star.

Sam Asghari/Instagram
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

"After chocolate," the fitness guru raved over Britney Spears, "I'm her favorite. Happy Chocolate Day lioness #myvalentine."

Instagram
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The actress kept her message short and sweet, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day."

Instagram
Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin

The reality TV personality posts the model on his Instagram for the first time, as they celebrate Valentine's Day with a romantic dinner.

Misan Harriman
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The couple won Valentine's Day with their heartwarming announcement. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement on Sunday, Feb. 14. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Katy Perry/Instagram
Katy Perry

The American Idol judge is all dressed up and ready to wear her heart on her sleeve (literally!) ahead of the singing competition's upcoming episode.

Instagram / Cardi B
Cardi B & Offset

Two days before Valentine's Day, Offset whisked Cardi B and their daughter Kulture to a tropical getaway and surprised his wife by having their resort suite decorated with multiple containers of roses and heart-shaped balloons.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik

"I love you Valentine," the supermodel gushed, "&& love the Valentine we get to share forever."

Jojo Siwa, Instagram
Jojo Siwa & Kylie

The social media sensation shared a heartfelt post to her girlfriend, Kylie, writing, "No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does. I'm so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7. I love you more thank you'll ever know!"

Instagram
Chrishell Stause & Keo Motsepe

"My Valentine," the Selling Sunset star shared. "Happy Valentine's Day!"

Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker

The Second Act actress goes IG official with her MLB player boyfriend. "It's you, it's me, it's us," she adorably shared.

Instagram
Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid

"THE ONE 4 MY [red heart emoji]," the pop star gushed, "Happy V-Day Lovers."

Mandy Moore/Instagram
Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith

The soon-to-be mom shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband, writing, "We're both not big on Valentine's Day but I sure am the luckiest to have landed you, @taylordawesgoldsmith. Love you the most, T."

Instagram
Kevin Hart

"Early Valentine's Day flowers for the wife courtesy of @venusetfleur," the actor shared on Instagram

Instagram
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

The Jonas Brothers band member showers his wife with love. "Where ever you go, I'll go, cause we're in it together," he expressed. "For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better. Happy Valentine's Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back."

Instagram
Chrissy Metz & Bradley Collins

"You make life wonderful," the This Is Us star raved, "Happy Valentine's Day to you my love, my teacher and my best friend!"

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox

The singer paid tribute to his special someone: Megan Fox! "i wear your blood around my neck," he wrote, "my bloody valentine."

Instagram
Mark London & Jonathan Van Ness

Can you believe?! "Happy Love Day @marklondon," the Queer Eye star wrote. "I use to really not love the idea of Valentine's Day until I understood it's a day to celebrate love, not just romantic love. So today if you're celebrating your friends, your partner, or maybe you're celebrating loving your DAMN FOINE SELF!! They're all valid & worth celebrating."

Hertz
Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The Bachelor star got a hand from Hertz to surprise his wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk with a special Valentine's-themed ride around their hometown. 

Michael Simon for Kim Crawford
Vanessa Lachey

The Love is Blind co-host celebrates Galentine's Day at her new home with Kim Crawford Rosé. 

Instagram
Cory Wharton

The Challenge star gifts the ladies in his life some thoughtful presents. "Safe to say the women in my life appreciated the flowers I got them this year again, thanks to @1800flowers," he wrote on Instagram.

Michael Simon/StarTraks Photo
Brooke Burke

The actress and her boyfriend Scott Rigsby celebrate their one-year anniversary with a romantic Valentine's Day Getaway in their Outdoorsy.com airstream. 

Jonathan Bennett
Jonathan Bennett

The Mean Girls star gets sweet with his fiancé Jaymes Vaughan after baking his Lily's Sweets BE MINE Skillet Brownie just days before Valentine's Day.

Instagram
Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

The country legend proved his romance with the actress is couple goals. "16 Valentines...," he shared, "and it only gets sweeter !!! Happy Valentine's Day Babygirl."

Jenny Mollen / GODIVA
Jenny Mollen

There's nothing sweeter than celebrating Valentine's Day with GODIVA chocolate. 

Instagram
Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell Lane

The country singer sweetly told his followers, "Here's your reminder to run out & grab your girl some flowers today."

Gilbert Flores, StarTraks, courtesy of Amex
Zoey Deutch

The actress celebrates Valentine's Day early by enjoying the Rose Gold Meal from Amex Gold Card & Uber Eats in Los Angeles. 

