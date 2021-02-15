Shawn Mendes Kisses Camila Cabello's Toes in Valentine's Day Post

Watch : Cardi B & Offset and More Stars Celebrate Valentine's Day 2021

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello made it clear that love is afoot in their relationship.

The 22-year-old "In My Blood" singer took to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 14 to share a photo of himself kissing his girlfriend's foot. The pic from the Valentine's Day post showed the pair relaxing at home as Shawn held her foot in his left hand, with his lips on her two biggest toes.

"I kiss your foot cuz I love you @camila_cabello," he captioned it.

The 23-year-old "Havana" performer adorably responded, "Love u papo."

Understandably, the post elicited a wide range of responses. Among the celebrities to chime in was singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder, who commented, "Thought u were a VEGAN?????"

One fan wrote, "If he doesn't kiss you foot, thank u next."

Another individual simply commented, "that's true love."

But of course, some users were surprised by the post, including one who wrote, "Hey bestieee!! You accidentally posted this. That's okay though!! Never too late to delete it."