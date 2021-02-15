Meghan & HarryBlack History MonthFashion WeekBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Kendall Jenner Makes Romance With Devin Booker Instagram Official on Valentine's Day

Kendall Jenner posted for the first time about NBA star Devin Booker by sharing a cuddly Valentine's Day photo to Instagram on Feb. 14. Check it out, below.

Kendall Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker are moving their relationship further up the court. 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted about the athlete on social media for the first time as she shared a playful pic of the pair to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Feb. 14.

The Valentine's Day post shows Devin, 24, lying on top of Kendall, 25, near the kitchen sink while she has a big smile on her face. She did not caption the cute shot but did include a simple white heart.

Later in the day, she shared a pic of an opened bottle of red wine next to a decanter, perhaps offering a hint at what her Valentine's plans entailed. She had also reposted mom Kris Jenner's pic showing a bouquet of roses that Kendall sent her for the love-centric day. 

Kendall and Devin were first spotted together in Arizona in April 2020, and then in Los Angeles the following month over Memorial Day weekend. In August, they enjoyed a night out at Nobu Malibu with Kylie Jenner

A source told E! News in August, "She's excited to have him out in L.A. so they can spend some in person time together. They have been staying together and hanging out in Malibu with friends and family."

The insider added at the time, "She definitely prefers to keep her relationships on the down low, but she likes him, and she's happy to be with him right now."

The Phoenix Suns star raised eyebrows last month when he shared a bikini pic of the model to Instagram. He captioned it, "Whew," and added a panting emoji. 

See Kendall's post in our gallery below, and keep scrolling to check out how more stars enjoyed this year's Valentine's Day. 

Kendall Jenner/Instagram
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker

The model included a white heart with the photo of herself and the 2020 NBA All-Star.

Sam Asghari/Instagram
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

"After chocolate," the fitness guru raved over Britney Spears, "I'm her favorite. Happy Chocolate Day lioness #myvalentine."

Instagram
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The actress kept her message short and sweet, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day."

Instagram
Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin

The reality TV personality posts the model on his Instagram for the first time, as they celebrate Valentine's Day with a romantic dinner.

Misan Harriman
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The couple won Valentine's Day with their heartwarming announcement. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement on Sunday, Feb. 14. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Katy Perry/Instagram
Katy Perry

The American Idol judge is all dressed up and ready to wear her heart on her sleeve (literally!) ahead of the singing competition's upcoming episode.

Instagram / Cardi B
Cardi B & Offset

Two days before Valentine's Day, Offset whisked Cardi B and their daughter Kulture to a tropical getaway and surprised his wife by having their resort suite decorated with multiple containers of roses and heart-shaped balloons.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik

"I love you Valentine," the supermodel gushed, "&& love the Valentine we get to share forever."

Jojo Siwa, Instagram
Jojo Siwa & Kylie

The social media sensation shared a heartfelt post to her girlfriend, Kylie, writing, "No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does. I'm so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7. I love you more thank you'll ever know!"

Instagram
Chrishell Stause & Keo Motsepe

"My Valentine," the Selling Sunset star shared. "Happy Valentine's Day!"

Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker

The Second Act actress goes IG official with her MLB player boyfriend. "It's you, it's me, it's us," she adorably shared.

Instagram
Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid

"THE ONE 4 MY [red heart emoji]," the pop star gushed, "Happy V-Day Lovers."

Mandy Moore/Instagram
Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith

The soon-to-be mom shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband, writing, "We're both not big on Valentine's Day but I sure am the luckiest to have landed you, @taylordawesgoldsmith. Love you the most, T."

Instagram
Kevin Hart

"Early Valentine's Day flowers for the wife courtesy of @venusetfleur," the actor shared on Instagram

Instagram
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

The Jonas Brothers band member showers his wife with love. "Where ever you go, I'll go, cause we're in it together," he expressed. "For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better. Happy Valentine's Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back."

Instagram
Chrissy Metz & Bradley Collins

"You make life wonderful," the This Is Us star raved, "Happy Valentine's Day to you my love, my teacher and my best friend!"

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox

The singer paid tribute to his special someone: Megan Fox! "i wear your blood around my neck," he wrote, "my bloody valentine."

Instagram
Mark London & Jonathan Van Ness

Can you believe?! "Happy Love Day @marklondon," the Queer Eye star wrote. "I use to really not love the idea of Valentine's Day until I understood it's a day to celebrate love, not just romantic love. So today if you're celebrating your friends, your partner, or maybe you're celebrating loving your DAMN FOINE SELF!! They're all valid & worth celebrating."

Hertz
Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The Bachelor star got a hand from Hertz to surprise his wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk with a special Valentine's-themed ride around their hometown. 

Michael Simon for Kim Crawford
Vanessa Lachey

The Love is Blind co-host celebrates Galentine's Day at her new home with Kim Crawford Rosé. 

Instagram
Cory Wharton

The Challenge star gifts the ladies in his life some thoughtful presents. "Safe to say the women in my life appreciated the flowers I got them this year again, thanks to @1800flowers," he wrote on Instagram.

Michael Simon/StarTraks Photo
Brooke Burke

The actress and her boyfriend Scott Rigsby celebrate their one-year anniversary with a romantic Valentine's Day Getaway in their Outdoorsy.com airstream. 

Jonathan Bennett
Jonathan Bennett

The Mean Girls star gets sweet with his fiancé Jaymes Vaughan after baking his Lily's Sweets BE MINE Skillet Brownie just days before Valentine's Day.

Instagram
Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

The country legend proved his romance with the actress is couple goals. "16 Valentines...," he shared, "and it only gets sweeter !!! Happy Valentine's Day Babygirl."

Jenny Mollen / GODIVA
Jenny Mollen

There's nothing sweeter than celebrating Valentine's Day with GODIVA chocolate. 

Instagram
Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell Lane

The country singer sweetly told his followers, "Here's your reminder to run out & grab your girl some flowers today."

Gilbert Flores, StarTraks, courtesy of Amex
Zoey Deutch

The actress celebrates Valentine's Day early by enjoying the Rose Gold Meal from Amex Gold Card & Uber Eats in Los Angeles. 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Thursday, Mar. 18 at 8 p.m., only on E!

