Meghan Markle Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Prince Harry
Sam Asghari Gushes Over Britney Spears in Sweet Valentine's Day Tribute

See the heartwarming message Sam Asghari left for Britney Spears on Valentine's Day. Plus, find out how they celebrated the romantic holiday.

By Alyssa Morin Feb 14, 2021 10:36 PM
Britney SpearsTributeValentine's DayHolidaysCouples
Watch: Britney Spears' BF Sam Asghari Calls Dad Jamie a "Total D--k"

Sam Asghari's Valentine's Day tribute to Britney Spears will melt your heart.

The 27-year-old personal trainer took to Instagram to shower his girlfriend of nearly three years with some love on the romantic holiday. "After chocolate," he began his sweet caption on Sunday, Feb. 14, "I'm her favorite. Happy Chocolate Day lioness #myvalentine."

Along with his heartwarming message, the fitness guru also shared a photo of him and Britney enjoying an afternoon hike. The two were dressed casually for their outdoor activity, with the 39-year-old pop star wearing a black tee that she rolled up into a crop top and gray shorts. Sam also sported a low-key outfit, as he rocked a navy tank and black shorts.

The pair's Valentine's Day hangout comes just days after Sam slammed the singer's father, Jamie Spears, who has faced criticism following the release of the "Framing Britney Spears" special that documented the star's rise to fame and how she ended up in a conservatorship.

"Framing Britney Spears'" Most Disturbing Moments

"Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," Sam shared on Feb. 9 "In my opinion, Jamie is a total d--k. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time, I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

Jamie has yet to publicly comment on Sam's remarks or the backlash he's faced following the docu-series.

But despite Britney's circumstances, it appears her boyfriend is doing his best to make her feel extra special. See Sam's heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute in our gallery below! Plus, see how other celebrities are celebrating the swoon-worthy holiday.

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

"After chocolate," the fitness guru raved over Britney Spears, "I'm her favorite. Happy Chocolate Day lioness #myvalentine."

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin

The reality TV personality posts the model on his Instagram for the first time, as they celebrate Valentine's Day with a romantic dinner.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The couple won Valentine's Day with their heartwarming announcement. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement on Sunday, Feb. 14. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The actress kept her message short and sweet, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day."

Chrishell Stause & Keo Motsepe

"My Valentine," the Selling Sunset star shared. "Happy Valentine's Day!"

Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker

The Second Act actress goes IG official with her MLB player boyfriend. "It's you, it's me, it's us," she adorably shared.

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid

"THE ONE 4 MY [red heart emoji]," the pop star gushed, "Happy V-Day Lovers."

Kevin Hart

"Early Valentine's Day flowers for the wife courtesy of @venusetfleur," the actor shared on Instagram

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

The Jonas Brothers band member showers his wife with love. "Where ever you go, I'll go, cause we're in it together," he expressed. "For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better. Happy Valentine's Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back."

Chrissy Metz & Bradley Collins

"You make life wonderful," the This Is Us star raved, "Happy Valentine's Day to you my love, my teacher and my best friend!"

Cardi B & Offset

Two days before Valentine's Day, Offset whisked Cardi B and their daughter Kulture to a tropical getaway and surprised his wife by having their resort suite decorated with multiple containers of roses and heart-shaped balloons.

Mark London & Jonathan Van Ness

Can you believe?! "Happy Love Day @marklondon," the Queer Eye star wrote. "I use to really not love the idea of Valentine's Day until I understood it's a day to celebrate love, not just romantic love. So today if you're celebrating your friends, your partner, or maybe you're celebrating loving your DAMN FOINE SELF!! They're all valid & worth celebrating."

Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The Bachelor star got a hand from Hertz to surprise his wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk with a special Valentine's-themed ride around their hometown. 

Vanessa Lachey

The Love is Blind co-host celebrates Galentine's Day at her new home with Kim Crawford Rosé. 

Cory Wharton

The Challenge star gifts the ladies in his life some thoughtful presents. "Safe to say the women in my life appreciated the flowers I got them this year again, thanks to @1800flowers," he wrote on Instagram.

Brooke Burke

The actress and her boyfriend Scott Rigsby celebrate their one-year anniversary with a romantic Valentine's Day Getaway in their Outdoorsy.com airstream. 

Jonathan Bennett

The Mean Girls star gets sweet with his fiancé Jaymes Vaughan after baking his Lily's Sweets BE MINE Skillet Brownie just days before Valentine's Day.

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

The country legend proved his romance with the actress is couple goals. "16 Valentines...," he shared, "and it only gets sweeter !!! Happy Valentine's Day Babygirl."

Jenny Mollen

There's nothing sweeter than celebrating Valentine's Day with GODIVA chocolate. 

Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell Lane

The country singer sweetly told his followers, "Here's your reminder to run out & grab your girl some flowers today."

Zoey Deutch

The actress celebrates Valentine's Day early by enjoying the Rose Gold Meal from Amex Gold Card & Uber Eats in Los Angeles. 

