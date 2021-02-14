How Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Announcement Honors Princess Diana

Watch : Meghan Markle Expecting Baby No. 2 With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose a very special date to announce they are expecting a sibling for son Archie Harrison.

Not only is Sunday, Feb. 14 Valentine's Day, but it is also almost exactly 37 years to the day that it was revealed that the Duke of Sussex's late mother Princess Diana was pregnant with Harry! It was announced on Feb. 13, 1984 that the Princess of Wales and Prince Charles were expecting their second child, and newspapers bearing the happy news on their front pages were distributed worldwide the following day.

Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984. He is now 36 years old—the same age Diana was when she died in a car crash in 1997.

Harry and Meghan, 39, and Charles, now 72, and Diana revealed their pregnancy news in statements to the press. Meghan and Harry's spokesperson said in theirs, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."