Regina King Hosts SNL and Stars in Gorilla Glue Hair Accident Sketch

Regina King made a hair-raising Saturday Night Live debut.

The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress and 2021 Golden Globe-nominated director hosted the NBC sketch comedy show on Feb. 13 and appeared in several skits, including one that came in response to Louisiana woman Tessica Brown's viral hair accident. A month ago, she used Gorilla Glue spray on her hair and scalp and ended up in the ER. A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon ended up performing a procedure on her for free, using several materials to weaken and remove the adhesive.

On SNL, King and cast member Kenan Thompson sported their own Gorilla Glued hairstyles as they played lawyers in a mock commercial encouraging hair victims to join them in pursuing legal action against the company.

"Fact. Every day, as many as one people fall victim to using Gorilla Glue in place of a beauty product," King said. "And they deserve compensation."