Regina King Hosts SNL and Stars in Gorilla Glue Hair Accident Sketch

Regina King made a hair-raising Saturday Night Live debut.
The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress and 2021 Golden Globe-nominated director hosted the NBC sketch comedy show on Feb. 13 and appeared in several skits, including one that came in response to Louisiana woman Tessica Brown's viral hair accident. A month ago, she used Gorilla Glue spray on her hair and scalp and ended up in the ER. A Beverly Hills plastic surgeon ended up performing a procedure on her for free, using several materials to weaken and remove the adhesive.
On SNL, King and cast member Kenan Thompson sported their own Gorilla Glued hairstyles as they played lawyers in a mock commercial encouraging hair victims to join them in pursuing legal action against the company.
"Fact. Every day, as many as one people fall victim to using Gorilla Glue in place of a beauty product," King said. "And they deserve compensation."
Thompson added, "We all do. You should not have to go through life with hair like a LEGO man instead of that wave grease."
Watch the sketch below:
Watch more clips from King's Saturday Night Live hosting debut:
"Birthday Gifts":
In this sketch, King and several female cast members attend Aidy Bryant's character's birthday party and get her multiple versions of the same gift, a kitchen sign with a humorous slogan. But things take a dark turn when the sayings start getting more and more candid about the birthday girl's alcohol habits.
"What's Your Type?"
"Cringey white dudes of a certain age," played by Mikey Day, Kyle Mooney and Alex Moffat, compete for the affections of bachelorette King in this skit:
"Women's Theater":
In this sketch, King, Bryant and Kate McKinnon give an awkward Vagina Monologues-type performance at a high school assembly.
"'70s Green Room":
In this skit, King plays a '70s musician whose rider is totally ignored and has to deal with people's general incompetence as she prepares backstage for a show.
Nathaniel Rateliff was the musical guest. He performed his songs "Redemption" and "A Little Honey."
Also during the episode, it was announced that Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page will host next week's SNL and Bad Bunny will be the musical guest.
