Bachelor Nation Stars React to Chris Harrison Temporarily "Stepping Aside" as Host Amid Controversy

Watch : Chris Harrison Slammed for Defending "Bachelor" Racial Controversy

Bachelor Nation stars are speaking out about Chris Harrison's temporary departure from the hit ABC franchise and apology for "excusing historical racism."

On Saturday, Feb. 13, the longtime host announced on Instagram that he is "stepping aside" from the shows for "a period of time" amid backlash over his initial refusal to denounce The Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

She stirred controversy over recently leaked 2018 photos that showed her at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal. She later apologized for her "offensive and racist" actions.

Harrison made his controversial comments earlier this week in an Extra interview with former The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay, who in 2017 became the first Black leading star of the franchise. He said that while he was "not defending" Kirkconnell over her attendance at the formal, he insisted that "50 million people did that in 2018. That was a type of party that a lot of people went to." He also added, "The woke police is out there," and expressed sympathy for "poor girl Rachael."