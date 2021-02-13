Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Explains Why She Changed Her Mind About Plastic Surgery

Madison LeCroy isn't afraid to keep it real on the 'gram.
In the last few weeks, the Southern Charm star has had to shut down rumors that she and Alex Rodriguez, who is engaged to Jennifer Lopez, were seeing each other. She also addressed the status of her and Jay Cutler's relationship after he was spotted hanging out with his ex, Kristin Cavallari.
However, this time around, the Bravolebrity is speaking out about something a little more personal than her dating life.
On Saturday, Feb. 13, Madison took to Instagram to open up about how plastic surgery helped her gain her "confidence back" and why she decided to change her mind about getting work done.
"Plastic surgery. Two words I hadn't given much thought to," the 30-year-old reality TV personality began her caption. "I never thought I would need, much less want, plastic surgery. However, after giving birth to an [sic] 10lb baby eight years ago, I no longer felt confident in my own skin."
"I've always been fitness-obsessed and aware of what I was eating," she continued, "but sometimes, no matter how much you diet and exercise, there are areas that don't quite bounce back to where they were originally."
The Bravo star explained that she embarked on this new chapter after meeting plastic surgeon Dr. Patrick O'Neill, saying, "He gave me my confidence back and transformed the parts of my body that I was most self-conscious about."
Before signing off, Madison encouraged her followers to support anyone in their lives thinking about getting cosmetic procedures.
"Women should never be shamed for doing anything that makes themselves more confident or love themselves more," she shared. "If it makes you feel better about yourself, do it! If your sister, mother, daughter or friend is considering doing something to boost their confidence and self-worth, then support them!"
In closing, she left her fans with a cheeky quote by Dolly Parton, writing, "If I see something saggin', baggin' or dragin', I'm gonna have it nipped, tucked or sucked."
Madison isn't the only celebrity to open up about getting plastic surgery, click here to see who else has spilled the tea.