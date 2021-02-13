Kelly Clarkson Describes Her Perfect Solo Date Before Her First Valentine's Day Since Split

Watch : Kelly Clarkson's Divorce: Everything You Need to Know

Who says you have to have a partner to enjoy Valentine's Day? Kelly Clarkson literally is Miss Independent!

The 38-year-old pop star described her ideal solo date on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, Feb. 12, two days before the holiday. This will mark her first Valentine's Day since she filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock last year.

When a guest asked what she does to date herself, Clarkson responded, "I love like, literally, having a glass of wine. I put the fireplace on in my bedroom—that's right, I work hard, I have a fireplace in my bedroom, that's fine—and I read a book or I watch some Netflix. Or I literally just hang out with my girls. I love that I love having just like one or two glasses, you know, a respectable amount, and having fun talking."