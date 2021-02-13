Abigail Breslin Shuts Down “Disgusting” COVID-19 Comment as Her Dad Fights “For His Life”

Abigail Breslin is punching back after one social media user hurled insults at her dad, who is currently on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19.
The Little Miss Sunshine star revealed this week that her father, Michael Breslin, is under "great care" after testing positive for the disease. "I'm asking for prayers and positivity sent this way for my daddy," she wrote on Instagram.
One user commented to say, "A fake a-- virus that only kills weak a-- people."
Breslin wrote back, "you're disgusting," and posted a screenshot of the conversation to her feed on Feb. 12. She captioned it, "Ppl like this are why ppl like my dad are fighting for his life. Shame."
She's been giving fans updates on her dad's health throughout the week. On Feb. 10, the 24 year old tweeted, "All I can say is this: Covid is never more real until you've experienced it firsthand or through a loved one. It's unpredictable and relentless. My dad has been incredible careful and hasn't left home since it began except for doctors appointments. Plz be safe. PLEASE."
Yesterday, she gave a heartbreaking update about how much she missed hearing him on the phone. "Plz keep praying for my daddy. I wish I could talk to him rn on the phone," the star said. "Hopefully I'll have some good news shortly. Just missing hearing his voice."
She added, "Covid should f--k off. For real," before asking people to wear masks in public. "A mask isn't uncomfortable. You know what IS uncomfortable? A ventilator. So shut up and wear your masks," wrote the singer, who goes by Sophomore.
In her original post, Breslin noted, "I have faith that things will turn around at any moment."
Despite the negative comment, the Zombieland actress has received love from fellow celebs on her posts. Debra Messing commented, "Oh Abbie! I am praying for him and for all of you. I can't imagine how scary it is and painful not being able to visit him. I'm sending you and him all love and healing." Sarah Hyland, Emma Kenney and Cameron Fuller all sent her sweet messages, too.
Her brother Spencer Breslin, who acted in The Cat in the Hat and the Santa Clause franchise, does not appear to have commented on social media about his father's health status.