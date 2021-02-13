The Bachelor's Lesley Murphy Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Watch : Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

Bachelor Nation's Lesley Murphy just welcomed her first baby.

The Bachelor alum competed for Sean Lowe's heart during season 17 of the reality show and later appeared on The Bachelor Winter Games, where she began dating Dean Unglert. Though the pair's relationship continued after the show, they ultimately split up in 2018.

Lesley started her relationship with Alex Kavanagh that same year, and got engaged in February 2020. The two announced they were expecting their first child together in September of last year.

Lesley shared the pair's big baby news on her Instagram Story, writing, "Baby girl Kavanagh is here! She is healthy and beautiful, and we are filled with pure wonder and awe to be in her presence." She did not reveal the name of her little one.

She continued, "Thank you so much for your prayers!!!!! Mom and Dad are doing amazing, just in need of some rest."

The reality show contestant added, "Can't wait to update you soon!"