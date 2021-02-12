Why Jasmine Luv and Corey Barrett Are Proud to Share Their Love Story

Jasmine Luv and Corey Barrett's love story is worth celebrating.
There are more than a few reasons why thousands of people tune in for the couple's latest videos on their Luv N Slim YouTube channel. But if you ask the pair directly, they are grateful to have a platform that shows an example of strong, real love.
"I think it's good for people to see that kind of Black love because it lets them know, ‘Okay. I can do this too. It's just got to be with the right person,'" Corey exclusively shared with E! News. "I think it's important because I never saw it growing up. I think love in general, a good wholesome relationship, I think it's good for people to see that. It exists without the dude cheating or finding a scandal about her or him."
The content creator continued, "We're human on a high level and we're in a Black, beautiful relationship and we hold each other down. We're there for the good, bad and the ugly and that should be broadcasted more than the toxic stuff."
Ever since Corey and Jasmine posted their first video together in September 2019, fans can't get enough of their sense of humor and chemistry. And yes, those same followers were thrilled to watch the couple get engaged one year later.
"He did an amazing job," Jasmine shared when reflecting on the September 2020 proposal. "I turned around and all of my family and friends were there. He flew everybody out!"
Corey added, "If I'm going to do it, then I'm going to do it to the moon. I'm going to do it to the highest level and I'm going to make it memorable and a moment that stands the history of time."
The couple is also proud to bring awareness for important causes like the Black Lives Matter movement. Last year, the YouTubers marched in Minnesota and used their voices in hopes of bringing about change.
"I think it really changed me," Jasmine explained. "It made me do a lot of research. It just made me step up and make a change for my community."
And as Black History Month continues, this happy couple is determined to keep things open, honest and real with their loyal fans.
"It's okay for men to be vulnerable. It's okay for men to say I love you," Corey shared. "I want to move and touch as many people as I possible can."