Oxygen's Dateline: Unforgettable Stunt Is a True Crime-Lovers Dream: Watch a First Look

The Dateline episodes we can't forget.
Ahead of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered's season 10 premiere, which airs Thursday, Mar. 11, Oxygen will revisit Dateline's most memorable cases for a three-night event, called Dateline: Unforgettable. In the exclusive trailer below, Dateline correspondents Andrea Canning and Josh Mankiewicz tease the thrilling cases that'll be unpacked.
"This was one of my first assignments," Canning notes. "A mystery I still can't forget."
The journalist is referring to the disappearance case of Jen Ramsaran, which will be discussed in the Monday, Mar. 8 episode of Dateline: Unforgettable. The second episode, which airs Tuesday, Mar. 9, features a case that Mankiewicz can't forget.
Mankiewicz states in the new teaser, "This is a case that stayed with me for years."
We can't wait to learn more about this case! Closing out the three-night event on Wednesday, Mar. 10, Canning will revisit a story with several twists and turns.
She adds, "I will never forget this story, it was a real thriller."
As for the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 10 premiere, the new episode follows the death of Frank Rodriguez. Per Oxygen, Rodriguez "was a Navy vet who dedicated his life to helping needy children, not a guy with many enemies. Figuring out who would want him dead was a challenge. How he died was also a mystery investigators needed to solve to catch his killer."
Watch the new trailer below.
Dateline: Unforgettable kicks off Monday, Mar. 8 at 8 p.m. on Oxygen.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 10 premieres Thursday, Mar. 11 at 8 p.m. on Oxygen.
(E! and Oxygen are part of the NBCUniversal family.)