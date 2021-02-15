Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker's Latest Photo Shoot Just Heated Up the Fashion World

Watch : 5 Questions With NYFW Designers

Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eyal Booker are taking their love to the fashion world.

One of Hollywood's hottest young couples recently teamed up with Revice Denim to support the brand's newest collection. And after looking at the pair's latest photo shoot, their chemistry is undeniable.

"I honestly got so excited about the photos of Eyal the most!" Delilah Belle exclusively shared with E! News. "I just love him so much and when I saw those photos, my heart melted. I love that we have photos like this together now."

During their romance, which will hit the two-year mark in May, the 22-year-old models have found themselves exchanging style tips and advice. And while fans may know Eyal from his appearances on Love Island back in 2018, they shouldn't underestimate his fashion game.

"I follow a lot of fashion on Instagram and save outfits on men that I think are cool, so sometimes I'll give him pointers," she shared. "Vice versa, I'll ask him if he likes my outfit and sometimes he tells me to change certain things. I love the honesty!"