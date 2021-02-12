Jamie Lynn Spears Demands the Media "Do Better” After Britney Spears Documentary

Watch : Jamie Lynn Spears Defends Sister Britney From Critic

Jamie Lynn Spears does not want history to repeat itself.

The 29-year-old actress is speaking out to try to protect her big sister, Britney Spears, from additional media scrutiny after a recent FX documentary revealed how the press treated the pop star in the mid-2000s.

The New York Times Presents episode "Framing Britney Spears," out Feb. 5, sparked backlash against TV anchors Diane Sawyer and Matt Lauer, with fans criticizing their seemingly patronizing and misogynistic questions.

A week after the documentary created heightened interest in the #FreeBritney movement and concern for the singer's wellbeing, Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to give her thoughts on the matter.

The Zoey 101 alum wrote on her Instagram Story on Feb. 12, "Dear media, try not to repeat the mistakes of your past. Look where that got us. Do better." She also shared a quote reading, "Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always."