See the Sweet Note Dan Levy Left Regina King After Hosting Saturday Night Live

Watch : Regina King Shows 2020 Emmys Dress, Talks "Watchmen"

Dan Levy's backstage note for Regina King is the definition of sweet.

Ahead of the actress' Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Feb. 13, the Schitt's Creek star thought ahead and left a sweet note for King after hosting on Feb. 6.

She took to her Instagram Story with a photo of a sticky note Levy left on a mirror, which read, "Regina! You got this! Much Love, Dan."

The One Night in Miami director, who was recently nominated for a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for the groundbreaking film, wrote in the caption, "Awww. You're the best @instadanjlevy You crushed it! #snl." The Happiest Season star replied in the comments, "Can't wait to watch you knock it out of the park this weekend. @iamreginaking!"

King and Levy are only two of the heavy hitters hosting the iconic show in 2021.

The epic lineup began on Jan. 30 with John Krasinski, whose hosting debut was postponed in March 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The A Quiet Place star was joined by musical guest Machine Gun Kelly.