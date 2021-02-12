Why Rachel Lindsay Is Struggling to Accept Chris Harrison's Apology Amid Rachael Kirkconnell Controversy

Watch : Chris Harrison Teases Matt James' "Bachelor" Contestants

Rachel Lindsay is sharing what she really thought of Chris Harrison's Extra interview and subsequent apology.

Earlier in the week, the duo sat down for a chat about the Feb. 8 episode of The Bachelor. During their conversation, Harrison addressed contestant Rachael Kirkconnell amid allegations about her controversial past. And his defense did not sit well with Lindsay, the franchise's first Black lead.

"It was as if Chris Harrison woke up and said, 'You know what? I'm just going to be myself today,'" she recalled on the Feb. 12 episode of her podcast Higher Learning With Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay. "There was no PR on the call. There was nobody to stop him."

One point that left Lindsay "boiling," as she explained, was when Harrison asked viewers to give Kirkconnell compassion, noting he "couldn't give it to this Rachel in the interview" and "couldn't give it to the people that were offended by the things that she did."