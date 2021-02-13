Call the Leslie Knope in Your Life and Celebrate Galentine's Day With These Kickass Famous Friendships

Whether you're single, just starting to date a maybe-special someone (or someones, we don't judge), decidedly off the market or have been married for years this Valentine's Day weekend...

It doesn't matter one bit, because everyone can celebrate Galentine's Day!

Somehow all of history occurred before Parks and Recreation gave Feb. 13 its true purpose: Namely, a holiday by the gals, for the gals, to honor friendships between gals. Which, in case you hadn't noticed, have been known to produce some of the most powerful bonds of all.

And even though this Galentine's Day may be more about Zoom brunch and catching up over FaceTime than in-person revelry, the spirit remains the same.