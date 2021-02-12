Britney SpearsBlack History MonthBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewslettersPlan Your Vaccine

Watch Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat Team Up for Sexy "34+35" Remix Video

Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat joined Ariana Grande for the super sexy “34+35” remix. Keep scrolling to watch the glamorous video!

By Mona Thomas Feb 12, 2021 2:20 PMTags
The long-awaited remix video is here!

Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion joined Ariana Grande on the fun, steamy track "34+35" from her sixth studio album positions. Three months after dropping her original music video for the hit song, the Grammy winner teamed up with superstars Doja and Megan for a new glam visual.

The four-minute video, which showed the trio having a sleepover in a penthouse suite, began with Ariana singing the first verse, "You might think I'm crazy / The way I've been cravin' / If I put it quite plainly / Just gimme them babies."

Throughout the visual, fans saw the artists relax with champagne, pose in lingerie on hotel stairs and order room service. Talk about a fun girls' night in!

From a gorgeous room in the hotel, Doja jumped on the track. "Can we stay up all night? F--k a jet lag / You bring your fine ass and overnight bag / Add up the numbers or get behind that," she rapped next to a poised Dalmatian dog, before throwing some shade at Tekashi 6ix9ine. "Play and rewind that, listen, you'll find that / I want that six-nine without Tekashi / And I want your body and I'll make it obvious / Wake up the neighbors, we got an audience / They hear the clappin', but we not applaudin' 'em."

photos
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Romance Timeline

And while dancing in a bathroom with bubbles, Megan rapped, "Bitch, let me get cute / He's about to come through / I've been in the shower for 'bout a whole hour / He finna act a dog in it so he get the bald kitty."

The "Captain Hook" rapper continued, "Netflix or Hulu? Baby, you choose / I'm up like Starbucks, three pumps, ooh / This p---y good for your health, call it superfood / When I'm by myself, DIY like it's YouTube."

See the superstar trio team up in the music video above!

