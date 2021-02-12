Watch Ciara and Russell Wilson Spill Intimate Secrets in "Never Have I Ever" Game

Watch : Ciara & Russell Wilson Share Video of Newborn Son

Ciara and Russell Wilson are getting personal.

During a virtual appearance on the Feb. 12 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the celeb couple teamed up with guest host Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss for a game of "Never Have I Ever."

First up for the couples: Have they ever pretended to be asleep when their baby was crying? While tWitch, Allison and Russell all admitted they have, Ciara said she's never done that—and was surprised to learn her husband has! "Babe!" Ciara laughed. "OK the truth comes on Ellen, OK!"

Ciara, 35, and Russell, 32, share kids Sienna Wilson, 3, and Win Wilson, 6 months. The "Level Up" singer is also mom to 6-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, who she shares with ex Future.

When asked if they've ever used their spouse's toothbrush, Ciara, Russell, tWitch and Allison all admitted that they have. "I kind of feel like you have to, right?" tWitch said. "That's like right of passage, you kind of have to."