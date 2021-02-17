From Meadow Walker to Eve Jobs, These Celebrity Kids Are Poised to Take Over the Modeling World

Watch : 5 Questions With NYFW Designers

Fashion insiders used to scoff at the thought of a celebrity's offspring getting into modeling, but thanks to the likes of Kaia Gerber and the Hadid sisters, the runway is now a haven for nepotism—and for good reason!

Year after year, these 20-somethings rank among the industry's highest-paid models in the industry. (In 2018, Kendall Jenner earned the top spot after raking in $22.5 million, and it simply wouldn't be fashion week without Gigi Hadid and little sis Bella.) Moreover, they're consistently booked to walk for fashion houses across the globe, opening the show in stunning ensembles designed by the likes of Hedi Slimane and Maria Grazia Churi.

So, it's no wonder the industry has its sights set on the next generation of celebrity kids with enviable genetics and a killer strut.

Thus far, Lila Moss has shown she has that je ne sais quoi that made her mom Kate Moss so famous. The 18-year-old model has already walked for Miuccia Prada's Miu Miu, and most recently walked with her mother in the Fendi haute couture show this January.