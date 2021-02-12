Britney SpearsBlack History MonthBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewslettersPlan Your Vaccine
Exclusive

Watch the Queens of RuPaul's Drag Race Reenact a Classic Maury Scene in the Workroom

The contestants of season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race take on their favorite talk show moments in honor of this week's improvised talk show theme.

The queens of RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 aren't just putting on a show on stage. 

In an exclusive clip from this week's episode of the VH1 reality fave, the contestants are having a bit of fun while getting ready, reenacting a classic talk show scenario. You've seen it before: Someone goes on Maury and finds out that the person they thought was the father was not the father, and then they take the camera person on a wild goose chase through the studio. 

This time, Kandy Muse plays Maury while it's LaLa Ri who learns that Tina Burner is not, in fact, the father. LaLa takes off around the workroom in a fit and even takes a tumble down some stairs, followed by her own "film crew." 

It all goes right along with the theme of the episode, which finds the queens improvising on a fake talk show called Bossy Rossy: After Dark, hosted by Ross Matthews

Not all drag queens are masters of improv, so that's sure to be quite the revealing challenge.

You can watch the clip below!

 

This week, RuPaul, Matthews and Michelle Visage will be joined at the judge's table by LGBTQ+ activist T.S. Madison and another queen will be sashaying away. 

Keep up with all the remaining queens below!

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on VH1. 

