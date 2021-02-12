Jason Biggs Says His "Biggest Regret" Was Turning Down How I Met Your Mother

Forget the identity of Ted Mosby's future wife: Why Jason Biggs turned down a starring role on How I Met Your Mother may be the show's biggest mystery. Now, we finally have an answer.
On SiriusXM's The Covino and Rich Show, the American Pie star—who is now the host of Fox's new game show Cherries Wild—admitted that while he was initially offered the role of Ted in the Emmy-nominated sitcom, he turned it down. Josh Radnor would go on to star in the series, which ran for nine seasons.
As Biggs explained to the hosts, "I was offered the role and it's probably my biggest regret, you know, on passing. I think I was in a phase of, at the time—it sounds so obnoxious to say right now—but at the time it was like, 'Okay, do I want to do TV?' I don't know that I was quite ready to go that route."
While Biggs turned down the opportunity to star in the sitcom, his American Pie co-star Alyson Hannigan ended up joining the cast, which also included Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders and Jason Segel.
Hannigan was unaware of the missed opportunity to work with Biggs again, however. "We've never really talked about it," Biggs explained. "I don't know that she knows actually."
While the Orange is the New Black alum added that in the "big picture," he has "no regrets," he does sometimes wonder what could have been.
"I'm very lucky, very fortunate. I'm still here. That's number one. Great," he explained. "But yeah, if I had to pick out something I wish I had done differently, I would've taken that gig for sure."
Biggs wasn't the only person who almost played one of HIMYM main characters. Jennifer Love Hewitt was offered the role of Robin, Ted's initial love interest who becomes his good friend, but turned it down to do her series Ghost Whisperer instead. And, in addition to Biggs, Felicity and Scandal star Scott Foley was also offered the part of Ted.
