Shelley Duvall Recalls Enduring a "Very Hard" Time While Filming The Shining

Shelley Duvall's retreat from the spotlight has been a subject of speculation for a long time, with some wondering if Stanley Kubrick's treatment of the actress on set of The Shining played a factor in her withdrawal. But now, the former actress tells The Hollywood Reporter there's more to the story.

In one of her first interviews in many years, the actress confirms Kubrick's filming method was "difficult" to take part in. She recalls, "[Kubrick] doesn't print anything until at least the 35th take. Thirty-five takes, running and crying and carrying a little boy, it gets hard. And full performance from the first rehearsal. That's difficult."

At times, she defends the director by describing how "warm and friendly" he could be towards her, but eventually admits he had an abusive and violent "streak in him."

Eventually, she says her body couldn't take it anymore.