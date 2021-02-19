How Carly Pearce Turned Death and Divorce Into Her Most Powerful Music Yet

Watch : Carly Pearce Knocked Out Her Front Teeth Before 2020 CMAs

Carly Pearce likely won't forget about the last year of her 20s.

In September 2019, the country singer joined several artists in grieving the death of beloved music producer and songwriter Busbee, otherwise known as Michael James Ryan. And after much thought and consideration, Carly decided to end her marriage to fellow singer Michael Ray in June 2020. To top it all off, the coronavirus pandemic prevented the Kentucky native from doing what she loves most: performing in front of thousands of fans.

But through all the pain and disappointment came new songs that Carly is quick to describe as "honest, raw and strong." Her fans can now hear them thanks to the release of her seven-song collection, 29.

"I remember feeling like I was going to have to climb a mountain at the start of this project," Carly exclusively shared with E! News. "The first song I wrote for the project, I definitely was at the bottom of the mountain. But as I finished it and as I stand here today, I'm on the top of the mountain."