Courteney Cox Reveals Her Adorable Nickname for Birthday Girl Jennifer Aniston

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's 1st E! Interview: E! News Rewind

Fans may know Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, but her Friends co-star and best friend Courteney Cox has a different name for the actress.

On Feb. 11, Courteney shared two photos of her and Jennifer in honor of the The Morning Show star's 52nd birthday. Courteney wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, "Happy Birthday Jenny Louise! We've known each other so long I don't even remember why I call you that. I love you!"

Jennifer's middle name is not Louise—it's Joanna—so the origin of this particular nickname is a mystery to fans as well. However, followers loved getting this sneak peek into the Friends co-stars sweet friendship, which goes all the way back to the '90s.

Wrote one fan, "FRIENDSHIP GOALS! my two favorite women in the entire world

Another added, "so crazy how long the two of you have been friends."

A third wrote, "THE MOMENT WEVE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR."