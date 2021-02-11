Very Cavallari's Shannon Ford Reveals Where She Stands With Kristin Cavallari After Falling Out

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Reprimands Shannon Ford

Shannon Ford is revealing where she really stands with Kristin Cavallari. The 27-year-old podcast host spilled the tea during the Feb. 11 episode of Click Bait With Bachelor Nation.

As fans may recall Kristin fired Shannon from Uncommon James during the season two premiere of Very Cavallari. The former social media director claimed she and Kristin "had some personal beef" that "extended past" her firing and said "it got kind of personal."

Fans didn't see Shannon after that episode, and it looks like Kristin hasn't either. When asked if the two were friends at all, Shannon replied, "Certainly not."

"I haven't spoken to her since the day I walked out of the office," she said. "She did message me, like, once and asked for some password. And I was like, 'No, I'm out of office at the time. Sorry.'"

While Shannon hasn't seen Kristin, she has seen the Laguna Beach alum's ex Jay Cutler. Back in November, the former football player posted a video of the duo clinking wine glasses and having lunch with their pal Mark "Chuy" Block in Charleston, South Carolina. While the clip definitely raised eyebrows, Shannon made it clear it was just a coincidental meet up, telling Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast Jay likely posted the footage because "he knew it'd be funny."