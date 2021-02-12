Ice-T Teases "Twisted" New Cases Ahead of In Ice Cold Blood's Return

Watch : Ice-T Has Given Up On Fin's Personal Life on "SVU"

In Ice Cold Blood is giving us chills once again.

In this exclusive trailer for the returning season three episodes, which will premiere Sunday, Mar. 14, the Oxygen original teases even more dark crimes to unpack. In fact, host and executive producer Ice-T warns in the new footage below, "You thought you were safe inside? Think again."

The remaining season three episodes, which will debut across a limited back-to-back weekend event, will cover everything from a local beauty queen being found dead in a lake to an arson fire covering up a murder. This is certainly what we've come to expect from the true crime program.

For those unfamiliar with the show, In Ice Cold Blood features in-depth interviews, reenactments and archival footage as bone-chilling crimes are given a closer look. And the new confessionals prove to be eerier than ever!

One interviewee notes, "His obsession with her led to a deadly ultimatum."