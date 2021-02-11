Nicole Byer Celebrates Wipeout's Premiere Date With a "Wild" Behind-the-Scenes Video

Watch : Nicole Byer's Missed Opportunity With Viola Davis at Emmys

What a treat!

On Thursday, Feb. 11, comedian Nicole Byer took to social media to commemorate the announcement of Wipeout's premiere date, which is April 1. Byer, who co-hosts the TBS reimagined competition series alongside John Cena, celebrated the news by posting a behind-the-scenes video of herself.

In the clip, a wheelchair-bound Byer is seen giving a queen wave as she is rolled up a steep ramp to set. Alongside the footage, she wrote, "How I got to the @wipeout set every night two of the strongest men pushed me up the wildest incline. I shot @wipeout 12 days after I had surgery to put pins put in my ankle. During a pandemi. What a wild time but dang it truly was fun. I hope you guys like it. Also @johncena is my best friend now? Watch on @tbsnetwork on April 1st!"

This video proves why Byer is a star on the rise. Not only is she not afraid to poke fun at herself, she also refused to let a broken ankle keep her from filming Wipeout. Booked and busy? We love to see it.